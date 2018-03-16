LHC orders respondents to file replies by March 27

Anti-judiciary speeches

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday expressed extreme displeasure over non-submission of report by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on airing alleged inflammatory and contemptuous speeches of 16 PML-N leaders including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC heard the petition filed by civil society member Amna Malik through her Advocate Azhar Siddique, seeking court injunctions against the regulatory authority over coverage of anti-judiciary speeches of the ruling party leaders.

During the court proceedings, the one-member bench directed all respondents to submit their replies by the next hearing on March 27.

In the previous hearing of the case, the bench had directed the Pemra to submit a report encompassing recommendations and measures as how to stop airing of anti-judiciary speeches by PML-N leaders. Advocate Azhar Siddique, the petitioner’s counsel, at the last hearing, contended that the PML-N leaders have been instigating people against the judiciary by announcing a rebellion against it. He pleaded with the judge to pass orders to the electronic-media regulatory body to impose a ban on coverage of contemptuous speeches of the PML-N leaders.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Sharif and his daughter had been severely criticizing the judiciary in their public speeches.

He complained that the regulatory body has been failed over taking measures to stop airing of anti-judiciary speeches.—INP