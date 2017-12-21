LHC orders removal of PTA chairman

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the removal of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Syed Ismail Shah from his post, directing for the appointment of a new chairman within 30 days.

The court took the decision while hearing a petition filed by one Shiraz Zaka who argued that the PTA chairman could hold office for up to four years according to existing regulations, contending that Shah had served as chairman for over five years.

Justice Shahid Kareem ordered the federal government to advertise the vacancy for the new chairman and ensure appointment within 30 days.

Shah was appointed as full time chairman of the regulatory body in 2013 after having served as its acting chairman following a Supreme Court decision which said that there was no provision in the PTA rules for an acting chairman.

Shah’s predecessor Farooq Awan was removed from office by the LHC as his appointment was in violation of the PTA Act.

Orignally published by INP