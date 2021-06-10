LHC orders removal of name of model ex-husband from ECL

Staff Reporter

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the removal of the name of Umar Farooq Zahoor, the ex-husband of model and actress Sofia Mirza, from the Exit Control List (ECL) because of the immunity he enjoys due to his diplomatic status.

The court, in its written order on the petition filed against the inclusion of the model’s ex-husband’s name on the ECL, also directed the concerned authorities to take steps for the cancellation of red warrants issued for Zahoor.

Besides that, the court asked all respondents in the case, including the federal government, to submit to it a report within three days after the implementation of its order.

Moreover, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the LHC ordered the production of all legal records of the case filed against a diplomat from Liberia on September 15th.

The court asked parties to the case to submit their replies in writing within 30 days.

Speaking on the occasion, the attorney general told the court that action was taken against Zahoor, the applicant, before he was appointed as member of an ambassadorial staff in Liberia.

He further said that when Sofia Mirza’s ex-husband’s name was put on the ECL, he did not enjoy immunity as a diplomat.

An amicus curiae, on the occasion, informed a diplomat and his family enjoyed immunity under the Vienna Convention.