LHC orders release of 47 kiln workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of 47 kiln workers, including women and children.

Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition, filed by one Asif, a relative of the workers, for their production and release.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of a brick-kiln owner Imran in Pakpattan. The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by the kiln owner.

The petitioner’s counsel, arguing before the court, submitted that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to market rates. However, the respondent’s counsel submitted that the workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly.—APP

