LHC orders release of 13 kiln workers

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered release of 13 kiln workers including two women and five children.

Justice Muhammad Anwaar-ul-Haq passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Liaqat Ali, relative of the workers for their production and release. Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from custody of Deepalpur brick kiln owner.The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by kiln owner.

The petitioner’s counsel arguing before the court submitted that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid as per market rates. However,the respondent’s counsel submitted that the workers had received advance and were being paid regularly.

Related