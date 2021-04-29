LHC orders police protection for MNA Javed Latif

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered IG Punjab to provide protection to MNA Javed Latif, who is in the police custody and on a five-day remand in an alleged treason case.

A report was presented in the court from the Punjab IG about the arrest and remand of the PML-N MNA Javed Latif. Police brought the accused to the court in an armoured vehicle.

Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq Panu of LHC heard the case.

Advocate Chaudhry Imran Raza Chadhar representing the accused side pleaded that FIR was registered in the Township Police Station and CIA had no right to arrest his client. He also pleaded the court to issue orders for the protection of the life of his client.

Advocate Imran Raza maintained that his client was coming back from the sessions court where the honourable Additional sessions judge reserved the verdict after listening both the sides. “My client was arrested by the police near Saggian Bridge.”

“Police had not sought even permission from the speaker of the National Assembly prior to arresting MNA Javed Latif,” Advocate Chaudhry argued.

It may be recalled that Judicial Magistrate Model Town Court Wednesday handed over Javed Latif to police on five-day physical remand.

Law enforces agencies on Tuesday had arrested Javed Latif for his anti-state remarks in a television programme after his bail was rejected by the sessions court.

A treason case was registered against him with the charges of provoking people against the state institutions at the Township Police Station in Lahore.

He was arrested by the CIA officials from Saggian Bridge on Tuesday when he was returning to his hometown (Sheikhupura) from the provincial capital.