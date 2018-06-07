LHC orders PEMRA to ban PML-N leaders’ contemptuous speeches

Lahore

In a major development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure that no contemptuous or anti-judiciary speeches are aired on television channels.

The three-judge bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Atir Mahmood, and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir, gave the order while hearing petitions challenging the media regulator’s failure to stop the broadcast of alleged anti-judiciary remarks and speeches by PML-N leaders.

Giving the decision on over two dozen petitions filed against the alleged ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches by Nawaz, Maryam, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other party leaders, the court ordered PEMRA to decide on the petitions in 15 days and, until that time, refrain from airing any contemptuous remarks.—TNS