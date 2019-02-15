LHC orders judicial inquiry into Sahiwal encounter

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered a sessions judge to appoint a magistrate to conduct a judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal encounter and submit a report on his findings within a month.

A two-judge bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, was hearing a petition seeking the formation of a judicial commission to conduct a transparent probe into the Sahiwal incident last month in which four people, including a teenage girl, were killed allegedly by Counter-Terrorism Department officials.

During the hearing, the state lawyer told the bench that statements of seven witnesses have been recorded.

The bench asked if the joint investigation team had recorded the statements of the people named on the list given by the court. When the JIT chief, Ijaz Shah, failed to give a satisfactory answer, the bench expressed displeasure over his lack of preparation.

Share on: WhatsApp