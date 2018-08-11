LHC orders for not withdrawing Rana Sana’s security

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the authorities concerned not to withdraw security from former law minister Rana Sanaullah till further orders.

The court also issued notices to chief secretary Punjab, home secretary and inspector general of police Punjab for the next week.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders on a petition, filed by Rana Sanaullah against withdrawal of the security.

Representing former law minister, Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar submitted that the petitioner remained a provincial minister from 2008 to 2018.

He submitted that the petitioner received various threats from persons belonging to various schools of thought during and after the elections.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for provision of additional security and also restrain the authorities from withdrawing the present security till the decision in the case.

At this, the court restrained the authorities from withdrawing the security till further orders and issued notices to the respondents for the next week.—APP

