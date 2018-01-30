LHC moved for public hanging of culprits behind child sexual abuse

LAHORE : A petition calling for public hanging of culprits behind child pornography and sexual abuse was filed in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

The petition seeks court directives for the legislature to make necessary amendments to the law to publicly execute perpetrators of child sexual abuse.

Barrister Javed Iqbal filed the constitutional petition, stating that the absence of harsher punishments for culprits of the sexual abuse of children, such incidents were on the rise.

In order to create deterrence in society, those found involved in such crimes should be hanged publicly, he argued.

The petitioner pleaded with the high court to issue directives for legislatures to carry out legislation in this regard.

It merits mention here that the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) is to review Criminal Law Amendment Act 2018 that seeks an amendment in Section 364-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The section deals with the crimes of the kidnapping or abduction of a person under the age of 14. The council will give its perspective on the proposed amendment calling for public hanging of culprits found involved in such crimes.

The clamour for public executions has grown louder after the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur came to the light, triggering widespread outrage in the country.

