LHC moved over shortage of life-saving drugs

A plea has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against shortage of life-saving drugs in the country on Friday.

Judicial Activism Panel, in its plea stated that there is a shortage of life-saving drugs in the country, while few drugs used to cure coronavirus patients are also out of stock. People are finding difficult in finding the life-saving drugs, which is sheer violation of the basic rights.

The plaintiff has pleaded the court to pass order ensuring the supply of life-saving drugs in the country. Last week, the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) feared shortage of the medicines in the country.

The PPMA in its declaration had said that due to shortage of raw material, the manufacturing of medicines is about to be shut in the country. “The production is being disturbed due to closure of raw material import in the country”, the declaration read and added that concerned authorities have been informed several times.

The association had made it clear that responsibility of the medicines shortage in the country cannot be fixed at the PPMA. The PPMA had also advised the masses to ensure availability of the medicines of daily routine with them.