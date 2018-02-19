LHC moved to order public hanging of convict in Zainab case

LAHORE: A petition seeking public hanging of Kasur’s serial killer, who has been awarded death penalty in the rape and murder case of Zainab, was filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Ishtiaq Chaudhry moved the petition in the high court, calling for public execution of Imran Ali condemned to death in the Zainab case.

The petitioner contended that the court could issue orders for publicly hanging the convict as there was no need to make an amendment to the law to provide for public executions in the country. He pleaded that the convict should be hanged right where the body of litter Zianab was found.

On Saturday, an anti-terrorism court of Lahore awarded four death penalties to the prime suspect, Imran Ali, for raping and murdering the minor in Kasur.

He was also sentenced to life imprisonment and a separate 7-year-term. The court also asked him to pay a collective fine of Rs3.1 million.

Orignally published by INP