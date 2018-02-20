LHC moved to order public hanging of convict in Zainab case

A petition seeking public hanging of Kasur’s serial killer, who has been awarded death penalty in the rape and murder case of Zainab, was filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Ishtiaq Chaudhry moved the petition in the high court, calling for public execution of Imran Ali condemned to death in the Zainab case.

The petitioner contended that the court could issue orders for publicly hanging the convict as there was no need to make an amendment to the law to provide for public executions in the country.

He pleaded that the convict should be hanged right where the body of litter Zianab was found.

On Saturday, an anti-terrorism court of Lahore awarded four death penalties to the prime suspect, Imran Ali, for raping and murdering the minor in Kasur.

He was also sentenced to life imprisonment and a separate 7-year-term.

The court also asked him to pay a collective fine of Rs3.1 million.

The Lahore High Court on Monday suspended the interior ministry’s notification revoking arms licenses for automatic weapons.

The Lahore High Court was hearing a petition filed from the citizens challenging the interior ministry decision to revoke the arms licenses across the country.

The court not only suspended the interior ministry notification for revoking automatic arms licenses but also issued notices to federal government and other respondents in the case to submit their replies.

A notification of the ministry says all license holders, having licenses issued before January 1st, 2011, should renew their licenses at the concerned NADRA Registration Centre immediately.

The Federal Government has also decided to suspend all arms licenses of automatic weapons within prohibited bore category under the Pakistan Arms Ordinance.

It directed such license holders to convert their license into non-automatic, non-prohibited weapons category.—INP

Related