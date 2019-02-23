LHC moved for treason trial against Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A petition seeking a treason trial against Nawaz Sharif has been moved in the Lahore High Court after the Indian counsel presented the former prime minister’s remarks as evidence in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case before the International Court of Justice.

The petition argued that the deposed premier should be booked for treason and violation his oath as premier.

In the said interview that appeared in the wake of Nawaz’s disqualification by the Supreme Court, the former premier had said people allegedly went from Pakistan to carry out the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attack that left more than 170 people dead.

Treason proceedings against former prime ministers Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are currently pending before the LHC, the petition apprised.

The Supreme Court on Saturday fixed February 25 as the date for the hearing of a review petition on Sharif family-owned sugar mills.

A new bench of the top court has been formed to hear the review petition. A three-judge bench comprising Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Amir Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear the petition on Monday.

The Sharif family had moved the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’s September 2017 decision ordering the shifting of their sugar mills out of South Punjab.

In September 2017, the LHC had ordered the mills, owned by members of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif’s family, to move out of South Punjab.

The bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, ordered that the Ittefaq, Haseeb Waqas and Chaudhry sugar mills be moved back within three months. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen, a South Punjab-based businessman, had taken the Sharifs to LHC over the illegal shifting of their sugar mills to South Punjab despite a ban.

