LHC moved against Rana Sanuallah’s victory notification on NA-106

LAHORE : A plea seeking disqualification of former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah has been filed in the Lahore High Court.

Petitioner Dr Nisar Ahmed has challenged the notification released in the aftermath of Sanaullah’s win in NA-106 constituency of Faisalabad. Ahmed was declared runner-up by the election commission.

The petitioner has argued that Sanaullah allegedly casued harm to the sanctity of Islam thereby violating articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.

The court is requested to disqualify Rana Sanaullah and stop the issuance of a notification of the successful candidate , according to the petition.

Share on: WhatsApp