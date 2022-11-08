LHC judge recuses himself from hearing Imran’s petition against FIA

Lahore High Court Justice Ali Zia Bajwa on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the FIA call-up notices in prohibited funding case.

During the hearing of the PTI chairman’s petition, Justice Bajwa recused himself and sent the petition to the LHC chief justice with his suggestion to fix the hearing of the petition before another bench.

The judge said that he had worked with Intizar Hussain Panjutha as a lawyer. “That’s why, I don’t want to hear a petition submitted by Panjutha due to personal reasons,” Justice Bajwa said suggesting the chief justice that he fix the hearing of the case. The petition has made interior ministry, FIA DG, deputy director and investigation officer respondents in the case.

The petitioner said that the FIA in order to politically victimize him sent a call-up notice for Oct 31. He said that the FIA inquiry into the MCB account of the Punjab PTI was based on mala fide intentions.