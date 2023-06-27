LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has issued an injunction stopping the elections of Chairman PCB, and issued notices to the federal government, PCB Election Commissioner, and other parties and sought their response.

The petitioner has taken the position in the court that the Board of Governors was removed from the positions by the PCB Election Commissioner with the approval of the Management Committee.

The Election Commissioner of PCB formed a new Board of Governors by taking illegal action.

The petitioner has requested that the initiative of the PCB Election Commissioner to automatically form a new Board of Governors should be declared unconstitutional, and the PCB elections should be stopped until the court’s decision.