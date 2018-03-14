LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Maryam

Ban on PML-N leaders’ speeches

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) seeking replies on a petition seeking a ban on speeches by PML-N leaders.

The petition, mentioning links of multiple videos of Nawaz and Maryam, argues that the father-daughter duo has been making contemptuous speeches in political rallies against the judiciary. Pemra has also failed to act against them, it adds.

The petition argues that Nawaz Sharif has instigated people against judiciary by announcing a rebellion against it, therefore, the court should impose a ban on his contemptuous speeches and those of other PML-N leaders. Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC asked the Sharifs and Pemra to submit their replies by March 15.

Multiple contempt cases against the Sharifs and other PML-N leaders including Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and state ministers Tallal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz are currently being heard by the courts. The case against Aziz will be heard today.Nehal Hashmi, who has already served a month’s sentence for a threatening and contemptuous speech, is also facing another contempt case being heard by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar himself.

The PML-N stepped up its criticism of the judiciary in the aftermath of Panamagate case, especially targeting the five-member bench that ousted Nawaz Sharif.