LHC issues notice to NAB over Khawaja brothers’ bail applications

Lahore

Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities for March 6 on bail petitions, filed by former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam. The bench comprising Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard the post-arrest bail petitions, filed by Khawaja brothers.

During the proceedings, Khawaja brothers’ counsel argued that his clients were arrested in connection with Paragon scam, though they extended full cooperation to NAB authorities in investigation and produced all relevant record. He submitted that the brothers did not have any link with Paragon and all charges levelled against them were baseless. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his clients as investigations had been completed in the case and no more confinement was required.—APP

