LHC issues notice to PEMRA over ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches by PML-N leaders

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) as it heard a petition accusing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz of delivering ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches in Haripur, besides incumbent PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his regular speeches.

According to the petition, ousted PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have committed contempt of court for undermining the judiciary during their speeches in recently held public gathering in Haripur, besides Sharif’s close-aide and incumbent PM Abbasi has also been making inflammatory statements against judiciary.

The petitioner has pleaded for the court’s injunctions against PML-N leaders and initiation of contempt proceedings against them.

The petitioner also seeks the court’s directives to Pemra for stopping news channels from airing their speeches targeting the judiciary.

Taking up the petition, the LHC bench issued notice to the PEMRA, seeking its reply in the next hearing on February 14.

Orignally published by INP