LHC issues notice to Nawaz, Maryam on contempt petitionLHC issues notice to Nawaz, Maryam on contempt petition

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, demanding their response on a contempt of court case petitioned by Advocate Azahar Siddiqui.

In the petition, Advocate Siddiqui maintained that Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz have made anti-judiciary speeches in the recently held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Jalsa in Jaranwala, hence the court should initiate contempt of court proceedings against them.

While hearing the case, Justice Shahid Karim directed the petitioner to present pieces of evidence of contempt in the next hearing.

The petitioner has stated that Nawaz, Maryam and Rana Sanaullah did contempt of the court in the public gathering and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) allowed it to run on the TV channels, hence action should be taken against them.

Orignally published by INP