LHC issues notice to Nawaz, Maryam over anti-judiciary remarks

LAHORE : Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on a petition seeking action against them for consistently targeting the Supreme Court in their statements.

A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notice to the respondents to submit their replies by Jan 18.

The petitioner contended that Sharif and his daughter have been heaping scorn on the judiciary in their statements, which constituted contempt of court.

He, therefore, requested the judges to initiate contempt of court proceedings against them and restrain them from issuing such statements.

Sharif and his daughter have been severely criticising the apex court for quite some time for ousting the former and letting his arch-rival Imran Khan off the hook.

A day earlier, the former premier said he had no differences with the apex court, but with the judges who didn’t decide his case on merit.

“The judges welcomed dictators, martial law administrators and the doctrine of necessity, but we never held anyone accountable,” he said.

Sharif said the judges absolved PTI chief Imran Khan of all corruption allegations despite the fact that he admitted to owning an offshore company, concealing assets and benefiting from an amnesty scheme. He lamented that he was ousted over hiding a nominal salary.

Orignally published by INP