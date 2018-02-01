LHC issues notice to Nawaz, Maryam

Contempt plea

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, demanding their response on a contempt of court case petitioned by Advocate Azahar Siddiqui.

In the petition, Advocate Siddiqui maintained that Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz have made anti-judiciary speeches in the recently held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Jalsa in Jaranwala, hence the court should initiate contempt of court proceedings against them.—INP