LHC imposes ban on juvenile driving, seeks parents’ affidavits

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday imposed ban on underage drivers and directed to take stern action against the violators.

According to details, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi ordered that the youngsters (below age 18) will not be allowed to drive motorcycles, rickshaws and cars.

He said that parents’ affidavits will be submitted in the first phase while the violators will be sent to jail.

The judge also directed to establish driving schools pertaining to public awareness campaign with the cooperation of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority.