LHC, IHC moved against Nawaz, Maryam over anti-judiciary rage

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD : The Lahore Court (LHC) on Monday has been petitioned against the ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches delivered by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

The petition has been submitted by a civilian, seeking contempt proceedings against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, PML-N MNA Talal Chaudhry and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over their ‘excessive’ criticism on the judiciary.

The petitioner has adopted the stance that the ruling party leaders have been slandering judiciary in their regular speeches. The petitioner has pleaded for the court’s injunctions against PML-N leaders and initiation of contempt proceedings against them.

The petitioner also seeks the court’s directives to Pemra for stopping news channels from airing their speeches targeting the judiciary.

The petition has been submitted two days after the PML-N’s Jaranwala public meeting where former PM Sharif had again questioned his ouster.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted a contempt of court petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for making speeches critical of the judiciary.

During today’s hearing on maintainability of the Jan 17 petition, petitioner Adnan Iqbal claimed that Nawaz and Maryam had been inciting hatred against courts since the Panamagate verdict, particularly in their recent speeches at Punjab House and the PML-N’s Kot Momin rally.

The petition named the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority as a respondent and urged the court to take action against the former premier and his daughter.

The hearing of the case was fixed for next week.

Orignally published by INP