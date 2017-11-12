LHC to hear contempt petition against Maryam Nawaz today (Monday)

LAHORE : The petition filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique against Maryam Nawaz pertaining to contempt of court has been set for hearing by Justice Mamoon Rashid, tomorrow, November 13.

The petitioner holds that Maryam Nawaz tweeted derogatory remarks against the judiciary after the decision of Supreme Court against Nawaz Sharif and criticized the honorable judges which falls in the category of contempt of court.

The petitioner had invoked the LHC to take legal action against her for the ‘derogatory remarks’.

