LHC grants Shehbaz pre-arrest bail in assets beyond means case

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted ad-interim bail to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif till June 17 restraining the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him.

Shehbaz had filed an application in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for interim bail in the assets beyond means and money laundering cases. division bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi, heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Shehbaz. Several prominent leaders of the PML-N were not allowed to enter the court premises they were there to show support.

Some of them stopped the car of the party’s provincial president Rana Sanaullah after they suspected the leader of the opposition was also present in the vehicle.

The anti-graft watchdog teams had also raided the residence of the PML-N president on Tuesday and waited outside his residence till late night.