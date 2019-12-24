LHC grants Sanaullah bail in drug case

Staff reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted bail to senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force.

The court also ordered Sanaullah to submit two surety bonds of one million rupees each.

A day earlier the high court had reserved its verdict on a post-arrest bail petition filed by Sanaullah, in the ’15kg heroin’ recovery case, earlier this month. Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad reserved the verdict on Monday after Sanaullah’s lawyers and prosecutors of the ANF concluded their arguments.

On October 2, the PML-N leader had filed a bail petition in the Lahore High Court.

The petition was, however, withdrawn the next day, to file the same at a later stage. Earlier this month, Sanaullah once again petitioned the LHC for post-arrest bail.

A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance had on September 20 also dismissed a bail petition by Sanaullah while releasing five co-suspects. On November 9, a CNS dismissed another bail petition of Sanaullah’s.

On July 1, the former Punjab law minister was arrested by the ANF Lahore team while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on motorway, claiming to have seized 15kg heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Islamabad on Monday granted the National Accountability Bureau13-day physical remand of senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal for alleged corruption in the Narowal Sports City project.

He was produced before the accountability court which granted NAB physical remand till January 6. Accountability court judge Mohammed Bashir presided over the proceedings.

Speaking to the media before the hearing, Ahsan Iqbal said: “I accept the punishment if I am being punished for speaking out in favour of the death sentence handed to Gen Pervez Musharraf”.

“I accept the punishment if I was arrested for fulfilling my promises to the people of Narowal. But, if by arresting me they think they can stop me from speaking out against Imran Ahmed Niazi [Prime Minister Imran Khan], that is not acceptable.”

The spokesperson of the PML-N, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Tuesday claimed that NAB has no evidence against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal to prove the corruption charges against him.