LHC grants protective bail to former DG CAA

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday granted protective bail to former director general Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Nadeem Khan Yousafzai till July 26. Justice Syed Muhammad Kazim Raza Shamsi passed the orders on a petition, filed by Nadeem Khan Yousafzai for the purpose. Earlier, petitioner’s counsel submitted that on the court directions, the capital police had registered a case against his client and others held responsible for the 2012-Bhoja Air Crash by a judicial commission. He said that the petitioner did not have any connection with the accident but despite that a baseless case had been registered against him.

He said that the petitioner wanted to appear in the court concerned to prove his innocence, but feared his arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant him protective bail. The court, after hearing arguments, granted protective bail to Nadeem Khan till July 26. It is pertinent to mention here that the ill-fated Boeing 737-200, designated as the BH-123 flight from Karachi to Islamabad, crashed in the Hussainabad area on April 20, 2012 after being hit by severe wind shear just as it was making its final approach to Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

The case has been registered against the owners, directors and shareholders of Bhoja Air (Pvt) Ltd, Farooq Omar Bhoja, Jet Aviation Sharjah, Arshad Jalil, and officers of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The FIR contains charges under Sections 109 (punishment for abetment), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 302 (qatl-i-amd), and 417 (cheating) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).—APP

Share on: WhatsApp