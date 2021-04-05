LHC grants pre-arrest bail to Rana Sanaullah

Observer Report Lahore

A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to the Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah.

The bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, granted bail after National Accountability Bureau failed to establish its case against the PML-N leader.

Sanaullah had filed plea for bail in an inquiry initiated by NAB in the assets beyond means case.

He had questioned how a matter of acquiring assets could be investigated by two different departments with two different allegations.

As the proceedings commenced, NAB special prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari argued that a drug smuggling case was registered against Sanaullah in July 2019, while the bureau received a complaint on June 24, 2019, about his assets beyond means.

He argued that a petitioner, Chaudhry Tahir Riaz submitted an application with NAB, praying to probe the PML-N leader’s assets.

Bukhari argued that on December 20, 2019, NAB gave the approval for the inquiry, while the PML-N leader’s arrest warrants were issued on November 9, 2019.