LHC grants interim bail to Saad Rafique, brother

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Monday accepted an interim bail petition filed by Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and his brother had filed a petition in the LHC for an interim bail after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated a corruption probe against them.

A two-member bench of LHC presided by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi was hearing the petition filed by Rafique and his brother. The two brothers appeared before the LHC for the hearing.

The petitioners stated that NAB is harassing them and wants to arrest them. The two brothers further said that they had provided all record regarding allegations levelled against them.

The bureau has made it a habit to arrest politicians after summoning them for inquiries, the petition stated, adding that there is no allegation against the two brothers that merits arrest.

Moreover, the petition stated that the two brothers are fully cooperating with the NAB, however, they suspect that they may be arrested on October 16 — when the anti-graft body has summoned them.

The petitioners requested the court to allow them their basic right to present their case.

The court then granted an interim bail to the petitioners and prohibited NAB from arresting them till October 24.

Issuing a notice to NAB, the LHC summoned details of cases against the PML-N leader and his brother.

The anti-graft body had launched a probe against Rafique and his brother in the Paragon Housing Society scam. The two brothers had moved the Islamabad High Court to provide a protective bail which the latter had rejected and advised the petitioners to approach the LHC.

