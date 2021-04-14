LHC grants bail to Shahbaz

Observer Report Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif was granted bail in both the assets beyond means and money laundering cases by the Lahore High Court on Wednesday.

The LHC had earlier reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both parties.

The bail was later granted against two surety bonds worth Rs5 million each NAB’s special prosecutor, Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari, implored the court during the hearing that Shahbaz’s family had assets of around Rs16.5 million before 1990, which increased to more than Rs7 billion in 2018. He added that there are nine benamidars in the case which also made assets.

“When Shahbaz Sharif was asked about Rs124 million, he replied it was profit gained from various businesses but when NAB asks him, he stays quiet,” said the prosecutor.

He further stated in court that money transfers are not sent into the opposition leader’s accounts when he is holding public office and elaborated that Nusrat Shahbaz Sharif has assets of Rs229 million and received 26 transfers in her account.