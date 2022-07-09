LHC grants bail to journalist

The Lahore High Court on Saturday granted bail to journalist Imran Riaz Khan in a petition seeking to either quash the 18 cases filed against him or consolidate them all into a single first information report.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi took up the petition, which was moved by lawyers Shazib Masud, Mian Ali Ashfaq, Rana Abdul Maruf Khan and Mian Izhar Ahmed on Imran Riaz’s behalf.

The petition, requested the court to suspend the “operations of all … FIRs till the final decision of this case and direct the respondents to produce the petitioner before this honourable court and release the forthwith till the final disposal of the instant petition”.

The Punjab government and inspector general of police were nominated as respondents in the petition. Imran, who is facing charges of treasons in multiple cases, was initially taken into custody by Attock police near Islamabad on Tuesday night.