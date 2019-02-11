Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. LHC grants 14 days extension to Hamza for stay in London

LHC grants 14 days extension to Hamza for stay in London

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Monday granted a 14-day extension for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for his stay in London.
In his petition, Hamza Shehbaz had sought an extension so he could stay with his new-born daughter who has been diagnosed with a serious cardiac issue and must undergo surgery.
Hamza Shehbaz arrived in London on February 3 after the Lahore High Court gave the Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader one-time permission to leave the country.
He had initially been granted permission for a period of ten-days and his name was removed from the Exit Control List.

Post Views: 206

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top