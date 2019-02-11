LHC grants 14 days extension to Hamza for stay in London

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Monday granted a 14-day extension for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for his stay in London.

In his petition, Hamza Shehbaz had sought an extension so he could stay with his new-born daughter who has been diagnosed with a serious cardiac issue and must undergo surgery.

Hamza Shehbaz arrived in London on February 3 after the Lahore High Court gave the Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader one-time permission to leave the country.

He had initially been granted permission for a period of ten-days and his name was removed from the Exit Control List.

Share on: WhatsApp