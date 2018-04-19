LHC full bench to hear Model Town cases

Observer Report

Lahore

A Lahore High Court full bench comprising three judges was formed on Wednesday to hear pending cases regarding the 2014 Model Town tragedy.

The bench, formed on orders issued by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar last week, is headed by Justice Qasim Ali Khan and includes Justices Alia Neelum and Sardar Ahmed Naeem.

The bench will wind up pending cases regarding the Model Town incident, in which 14 people had been killed and a 100 others injured during a police assault.

Last week, CJP Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the delay in proceedings in the Model Town incident case after meeting a delegation of the victims’ families at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry. He had also summoned record of the case and sought a report from the advocate general.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court while hearing a separate case regarding the Model Town incident, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former deputy inspector general Rana Abdul Jabbar, after he failed to appear in court despite being summoned.