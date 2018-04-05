LHC forms new bench

Contempt petition against Sharifs

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday formed a third bench to hear petitions pertaining to contempt of court, filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders.

The bench — headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and comprising Justice Shahid Jameel Khan and Justice Atir Mehmood — will hear the petitions on April 6. Justice Jameel replaced Justice Shahid Mubeen, who excused himself due to “personal reasons”.

Last week, the LHC chief justice had formed a full bench for the second time after Justicce Shahid Bilal Hasan was transferred to the Multan bench and was replaced by Justice Mubeen.