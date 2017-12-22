LHC forms high-level commission to probe cases into torture on special children

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday formed a high-level commission to prevent more cases pertaining to torture on special children and ordered to submit first report on January 29.

The commission includes lawyers, members of civil society and government departments.

During the hearing, secretary special education told the court that a law has been implemented to monitor such incidents over which, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that assaulting special children is alarming and shameful.

LHC CJ directed to complete investigation against those who have beaten up the students in the van.

Meanwhile, the court has also sought complete list of the security personnel deployed in buses of special children.

The proceedings were launched after a mishap in which two school bus conductors, Hafiz Usman and Akram, brutally tortured verbally and aurally impaired students inside the vehicle over some insignificant mischief.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in which it can be seen that Hafiz Usman suspended a 12-year-old child upside down and inserted fingers in his mouth to stop him from screaming. He also chortled at the terrorized face of the minor.

Akram, the other bus conductor, came into action and slapped another boy who asked Usman not to hurt the child. The boy said via his hand gestures that he will tell his parents about the incidents. Akram then threatened to beat the kid if he complained.

Orignally published by INP