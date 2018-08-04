LHC forms full bench to hear pleas against Sharif family’s sentence

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday formed full bench to hear petitions against sentences of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar in Avenfield reference.

The decision was taken on the plea submitted by lawyers foundation for justice’s A.K. Dogar in which, it was stated that National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) law is no more valid after the implementation of 18th amendment.

Country’s three-time prime minister was sentenced under this ‘dead law’ which is illegal, he added.

The plaintiff further requested to nullify the punishment of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar.

Subsequently, the court formed bench that includes Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, Justice Sajid Mahmood and Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem.

