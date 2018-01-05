LHC forms 8-member smog commission

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has constituted an eight-member commission to look into the causes of smog and get implemented the environmental laws to prevent the effects of smog/air pollution.

The commission will be headed by Advocate Dr Pervez Hassan whereas secretary Environment Punjab, secretary Health Punjab, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Punjab Anwaar Hussain, Lahore High Court Bar Representative, Hima-verte Managing Director Ali Habib, Amicus Curiae Advocate Sarah Belal and Sheraz Zaka Advocate, Counsel for the petitioner, were its members.

The commission was directed to hold its first meeting on January 5, says a letter written by the AAG to the commission members. It is pertinent to mention here that the commission had been formed in connection with a petition against smog and pollution. The court ordered to form the commission after it was informed that real causes of the smog had not been identified despite installation of six air monitoring stations in Lahore. The court will take up the matter again on January 18.—APP

