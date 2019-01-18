LHC for removal of devil sculpture

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Punjab chief secretary and the Lahore Museum director to submit a reply pertaining to a petition seeking removal of a ‘sculpture of Satan’ from outside the museum.

A high court bench comprising Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan was hearing the petition filed by Ambreen Qureshi, seeking directives to remove the devil’s sculpture from outside the museum.

Amid the hearing, she contended before the court that a sculpture of Satan had been placed outside the museum which had instilled fear among school children visiting the museum.

‘This sculpture has nothing to do with our culture whereas the purpose of a museum is to preserve our history and culture,’ Qureshi stated and pleaded the court to order its removal from outside the museum.

‘To control Satan is the responsibility of us all,’ observed the judge who was thankful that at least someone came out against the devil.

