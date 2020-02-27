LHC extends stay order regarding ghee products prices

Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended stay order regarding suspended notification pertaining to fixation of prices of ghee products till March 6.

A full bench of LHC presided over by Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi took up the case for hearing Thursday. The counsel for petitioners informed the court that they have filed reply containing 59 pages.

Secretary industries said time is also needed to peruse the reply containing so much pages. The court remarked “ you should have filed reply two days before. Give the copies of this reply to the counsels of the parties concerned.