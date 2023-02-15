LHC extends stay on implementation of Lahore Master Plan 2050

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday extended stay on implementation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050 for another two weeks.

The court also ordered for obtaining services of an international or local consultant for re-examination of the master plan.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by a citizen, Abdul Rehman, challenging the Lahore Master Plan 2050. Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Amir Ahmad Khan and other officials appeared during the proceedings.

The court observed that the plan would become functional till 2050, and it would affect the citizens, while regretting that the societies were formed overnight by abolishing farmlands. Damage was being caused to the economy by depriving farmers of their lands, it added.

The court further noted that, due to the current pollution situation, our survival was in danger, adding that “we should examine the matter”. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing for another two weeks and extended stay on implementation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050. The petitioner had challenged the Lahore Master Plan 2050, saying that the agriculture area of the city had been converted into an urban area without any justification.

He expressed apprehension that under the plan, thousands of trees would be cut and it would cause catastrophic environmental damage.

He submitted that the plan was launched with mala fide intention and pleaded with the court to set aside it.