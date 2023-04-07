LHC extends stay on implementation of Lahore Master Plan 2050

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended the stay order on the Lahore Master Plan 2050 and allowed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to proceed with the 2016 plan.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim heard the case on a plea filed by a citizen named Mian Abdur Rehman against the master plan and extended stay order on the master plan.

During the hearing, the LDA lawyer said the governing body was bound to approve the international experts as per the rules.

To which, Justice Karim remarked it seemed that the caretaker Punjab government had no intensions of leaving power.

After hearing arguments, the high court also ordered the government to avail services of the international experts to review the Master Plan 2050.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi last year had approved Lahore Master Plan 2050 while presiding over the 8th meeting of LDA governing body.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 22, Justice Shahid Karim of LHC had expressed his concern over the Lahore Master Plan 2050, saying the future of agricultural land had been put on stake.