LHC extends Shehbaz pre-arrest bail

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif in the assets beyond means case.

The LHC bench conducted hearing of the pre-arrest bail moved by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and extended his interim pre-arrest bail till June 29. The Lahore High Court (LHC), on June 3, restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case against him.