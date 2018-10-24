LHC extends Saad Rafique, brother’s interim bail by 15 days

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted a 15-day exemption in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman’s interim bail.

On October 15, the LHC had accepted the PML-N leader and his brother’s petition for an interim bail after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated a corruption probe against them. The LHC had prohibited NAB from arresting the brothers till October 24 (today).

NAB has summoned Rafique and his brother once again on October 26.

Earlier in their petition filed in the LHC, Rafique and Salman stated that NAB is harassing them and wants to arrest them. The two brothers further said that they had provided all record regarding allegations levelled against them.

The anti-graft body had launched a probe against Rafique and his brother in the Paragon Housing Society scam. The two brothers had moved the Islamabad High Court to provide a protective bail which the latter had rejected and advised the petitioners to approach the LHC.

