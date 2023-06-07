LHC exempts Bushra Bibi from arrest by June 13

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued an order not to arrest the former First Lady, Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in any case till June 13.

LHC heard the request to provide details of the cases registered against the former First Lady, Punjab Police, FIA and Anti-Corruption submitted the reports in the court, Additional Attorney General, Javed Awan presented the report of Islamabad Police in the court.

The court ordered the submission of the report signed by the IG Islamabad, after which the court restrained the police from arresting the former first lady in any case till June 13.