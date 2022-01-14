LHC dismisses Shehbaz’s plea against FIA inquiry

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif’s petition challenging the inquiry of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in money laundering case.

During the hearing, the PML-N leader’s counsel said that the inquiry of FIA is based on dishonesty. We fully cooperated with the team in the investigation. The authorities have failed to unearth any benami bank account of Shehbaz Sharif, he added.