LHC dismisses pleas seeking treason case against Nawaz

LAHORE : Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed applications seeking treason case against Nawaz Sharif for his controversial interview as inadmissible.

LHC Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza heard the plea of Khurram Nawaz Gandapur of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT). The application asked to take action against the former PM under Article 6 for violating his oath and humiliating the state institutions by divulging state secrets.

The court dismissed all such applications as inadmissible and asked the applicants to contact relevant forum in this regard.

Nawaz Sharif revealed in an interview that those who attacked hotel in Mumbai in 2008 hailed from Pakistan.