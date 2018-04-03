LHC dismisses plea against CM Shehbaz in dual offices case

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea against the holding of dual offices by Chief Minister of Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the applicant Azhar Abbas, Shehbaz Sharif is also the co-chairman of Mass Transit Authority apart from being CM of the Punjab. He requested the court to disqualify CM Shehbaz under Articles 62 and 63 for not upholding his oath.

The advocate representing the government objected that the applicant is not the affected party so the application may be dismissed. The court dismissed the application upon absence of the applicant from the hearing.

Orignally published by INP