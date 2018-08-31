LHC dismisses petitions against Sharifs’ sentences

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed petitions to suspend the conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar in Avenfield reference case.

A three-member full bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed announced the verdict.

The LHC remarked that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) law is valid even after the implementation of 18th amendment.

The Chief Justice had earlier formed a full bench to hear the plea submitted by Lawyers’ Foundation for Justice’s A.K. Dogar in which, it was stated that NAB’s law is no more valid after the implementation of 18th amendment.

